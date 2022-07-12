Defence Minister launches 75 AI-powered defence products

In New Delhi on Monday, the Ministry of Defence hosted the first-ever conference and exhibition on ‘AI in Defense’ (AIDef), where Rajnath Singh, the Union Defense Minister, unveiled 75 newly developed Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. The items were introduced as a part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

Lethal autonomous weapon systems, autonomous/unmanned/robotic systems, blockchain-based automation, cyber security, human behaviour analysis, intelligent monitoring systems, logistics and supply chain management, operational data analytics, manufacturing and maintenance, simulators/test equipment, and speech/voice analysis using Natural Language Processing are some of the items.

Three AI products manufactured by DPSUs were showcased at the event. These products include the Driver Fatigue Monitoring System, developed by Bharat Earth Movers Limited, AI-enabled Voice Transcription/Analysis software, and AI-enabled evaluation of Welding defects in X-rays of Non-destructive Testing, developed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers. These goods are anticipated to provide the Defense PSUs access to new markets.

In order to highlight the collaborative efforts made over the past four years by the Services, the Defense Research & Development Organization (DRDO), the Defense Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), iDEX start-ups, and the private industry in the field of AI, Rajnath released a physical as well as an electronic version of the book containing the details of these 75 products.

The minister thanked everyone for their efforts and said in his speech that AI was a revolutionary breakthrough in the evolution of mankind and evidence that humans are the most advanced creatures in the universe. He was astounded by how the human mind not only reproduced knowledge but is developing intelligence that creates knowledge.

He underlined Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of making India a ‘Global Hub for AI’ and of creating AI-enabled and AI-led solutions to achieve social welfare and national security.