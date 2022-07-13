Commodity Market: Gold price slips down for second day in a row

Mumbai: Price of yellow metal slipped down for the second day in a row. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,360, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram in the Kerala market. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4670, lower by Rs 10. Yesterday price of sovereign gold slided by Rs 120 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading higher, by 0.15%t or Rs 74 at Rs 50,531 per 10 gram. Silver futures is trading lower by 0.10% or Rs 59 at Rs 56,407 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold was up by 0.1% at $1,727.89 per ounce. Earlier the price of gold touched its lowest level since late September at $1,722.30. US gold futures remained unchanged at $1,725.30. Among other metals, silver gained by 0.4% to $18.97 per ounce, platinum remained firm at $845.51 and palladium gained by 0.2% to $2,031.06.