Kerala reports India’s first case of monkeypox in UAE expat; Samples tested positive

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has reported India’s first case of monkeypox in a Kollam-native who recently arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from UAE. Health Minister Veena George informed that the patient, a 35-year-old man has been isolated at the Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

‘All primary contacts have been identified and notified. We have taken strict care to contain the viral infection to this one case’, said Health Minister Veena George. Samples from the patient that were sent for testing at the National Institute of Virology came out positive on Thursday. As per details given by the health Minister, the patient’s friend was confirmed with the zoonotic disease in UAE, where several cases have been reported so far. ‘The patient said that he had covered himself well during the flight journey. However, we have identified 11 passengers in the flight who were near him, besides the cabin crew’, said the minister.

‘The patient’s parents have been isolated. He had taken a cab from the Thiruvananthapuram Airport to Kollam and an auto to a private hospital. “Both drivers have been notified’, said the minister. ‘The possibility of the disease spreading to others is very very slim. There is no need for panic’, she added. The health minister said that the incubation period for monkeypox infection is 21 days. ‘Those who come in contact with an infected two days before the red marks appear until the next 21 days must be kept under surveillance’, said Veena George.