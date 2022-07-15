85-yr-old woman sexually assaulted in Kollam; accused arrested

Anchalumoodu: Kerala Police arrested a man for sexually assaulting an octogenarian in Kollam on Thursday. George (50) sexually assaulted an 85-year-old woman multiple times at her house in a span of three months. The woman, who lived with her son and daughter-in-law, was sexually assaulted by the accused when she was alone at the house.

The accused used to break into the house when the family members were out for work. By threatening her, he assaulted her for almost three months. However, the relatives, who found the accused leaving the house, filed a complaint before the police. Following this, a team led by Kollam Crime Branch Assistant Commissioner Sacaria Mathew nabbed the accused and remanded him in court.