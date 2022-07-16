Stand-up comic Jak Knight dies at the age of 28

Stand-up comic Jak Knight passed away at the age of 28.

Jak passed away on Thursday night in Los Angeles, according to Variety. He was most known for co-creating and acting in the Peacock comedy series ‘Bust Down’ as well as for his work on ‘Pause With Sam Jay.’ At this time, it is unknown what caused his death.

The sitcom ‘Bust Down,’ which debuted in March, was co-created by Jak, Jay, Langston Kerman, and Chris Redd, who also acted in it. The first season of the six-episode programme centred on four low-wage workers at an Indiana casino.

Prior to ‘Bust Down,’ Jak worked as a writer on the 2013 Fox animated series ‘Lucas Bros. Moving Company,’ and as an executive story editor on a season of ‘Black-ish.’

Jak wrote for Big Mouth for five seasons before taking on the role of Devon in the popular animated Netflix series. Jak had performed on comedy tours all around the world, and in 2018 The Comedy Lineup featured his half-hour Netflix Special.

In addition, his first film credit, ‘First Time Female Director,’ Chelsea Peretti’s feature directorial debut, had just finished filming.