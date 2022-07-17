BMW launches BMW G 310 RR in India

Mumbai: Leading automobile brand, BMW Motorrad India launched its BMW G 310 RR in India. India is the first country to welcome the third and latest member BMW 310 model series.

The BMW G 310 RR has been jointly developed by BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor Company. The BMW G 310 RR is locally produced in India along with BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS by TVS Motor Company in Hosur. The BMW G 310 RR will be offered in two variants – BMW G 310 RR and BMW G 310 RR Style Sport.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi: Indian Railways announces special trains: Full list

The ex-showroom prices are as follows:

The BMW G 310 RR – Rs 2,85,000

The BMW G 310 RR Style Sport – Rs 2,99,000

The bike is powered by a water-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke 313-cc engine with electronic fuel injection. The engine produces a maximum power of 25kW at 9,700 rpm and a maximum torque of 27.3 NM at 7,700 rpm. The motorcycle accelerates from 0 – 60 km/hr in just 2.9 seconds. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.