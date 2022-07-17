Free education, healthcare are for making India number 1: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday stated that his government’s plans for free energy, healthcare, and education were not ‘freebies’ but rather efforts to create the groundwork for making India the number one nation in the world.

According to him, if it is God’s will, he will be able to provide free healthcare and education for everyone in the nation. He made his comments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day warned against a ‘revadi culture’ of offering freebies for winning votes. Kejriwal said, ‘I will tell you who is distributing ‘Revadis’ and giving freebies. This waiving of friends’ loans worth thousands of crores and getting contracts worth thousands of crores from foreign tours for friends are giving freebies’.

The prime minister compared the freebies being promised by various parties in their bids to acquire power to ‘revadi’ a traditional north Indian sweet frequently handed during festivals, and warned the populace, particularly the youth, to be wary of this.

‘Through Farishtey scheme we saved 13,000 lives with timely free treatment to injured people in accidents. Ask their families, if Kejriwal is distributing Revadis or doing a virtuous thing’, Kejriwal said.

He said that the nation currently practised two types of politics: one based on integrity and the other on corruption. He further added that giving everyone access to quality healthcare and education will lay a strong basis for India’s rise to global hegemony.