‘I am Hindu, Is it a sin?’; ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan reacts to harsh remarks

Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Nambi Narayanan has spoken out about the criticism leveled at his Hindu identity in the film based on his life, ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.’ A video of Nambi Narayanan explaining his point and asking if it was a sin to be a Hindu has gone viral on social media.

‘It can be amusing at times. Someone mentioned in a review that Nambi Narayanan is depicted as Hindu. Nambi Narayanan is performing Utsavam, reciting Suprabhatam, and other things. He is known as a ‘Brahmin.’ He’s Hindu. Hindutva is displayed. I just wanted to inquire because I am a Hindu. I mean, I have no qualms about saying it. Is being a Hindu a sin?’ In the video, Nambi says.

Nambi also claimed that he is a Hindu and that the movie could not have shown him as a Muslim or Christian. He went on to say that he was not a Brahmin, and that even if he was, why would anyone want to cut them (Brahmin) off?

‘Is being a Brahmin a sin? That is a different question because I am not a Brahmin. Is this a sin? If there is a Brahmin, you will simply cut him off. Many Brahmins have sacrificed their lives for this country. There isn’t just one. I can provide you with a list. So my point is that we are unnecessarily colouring the issue’.

The ISRO scientist who was wrongfully fired reiterated that he had no political leanings toward any party. As a result, anyone drumming up his name for political purposes should avoid doing so. Nambi also mentioned that he received praise from both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who are on opposite sides of the political spectrum.

‘I’ll tell you. Forget about Narendra Modi. Do you know that the current Chief Minister of Kerala has given me his full support? In what ways is his support dwindling? He has reduced his involvement in my case. So you’re going to label me a communist?’

It is worth noting that after the film’s release, some critics and netizens objected to Narayanan’s portrayal in the film as a devout Hindu. The visuals of Narayanan performing ‘puja’ in his room were questioned, while patriotism and references to a specific religion were among the few plot points raised by critics. R Madhavan plays the title character of Nambi Narayanan in the film. Despite being in its third week at the box office, ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ is still outperforming new releases.