Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa wins Paracin Open Chess title

Serbia: In chess, young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa has won the Paracin Open ‘A’ chess tournament 2022 in Serbia. R Praggnanandhaa aged 16 remained unbeaten in the event. Second-seeded, Praggnanandhaa scored 8 points from nine rounds.

Top seed, Alexandr Predke won the second spot with 7.5 points. Alisher Suleymenov and India’s AL Muthaiah scored 7 points. Suleymenov grabbed third place on the basis of a better tie-break score.