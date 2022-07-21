An unrelenting attack on ‘Dravida Model of secularism’; BJP General Secretary Professor Dr. Srinivasan’s achievements!

Dr. Srinivasan, General Secretary of the BJP, is highly appreciated for his no-holds-barred attack on the ‘Dravidian Model of Secularism’ in the context of Senthil Kumar, MP from Dharmapuri who made a comedy of errors before officials while conducting the ‘Bhoomi Pooja’, which caused embarrassment for the DMK government.

Prof. Dr. Srinivasan has rightly questioned Mr. Senthil Kumar’s moral correctness in not performing the Bhoomi Pooja at the Government function, inadvertently creating an unruly scene by insulting the Priest, who was already arranged for the function. There were unwanted questions raised regarding why the priest from the church and the cleric from the mosque were not invited to perform the consecration ceremony on site.

Mr. Senthil Kumar DMK MP stirred avoidable controversy in a public place by his abominable behavior, assuming the position of a champion of secularism and an absolute atheist. BJP General Secretary Dr. Srinivasan has been concerned about Dr. Srinivasan’s madness, describing his behavior as not being worthy of a Member of Parliament of the DMK Party, while asking him whether the DMK Government has never done any Bhoomi Pooja at the Government function during their rule.

Professor Dr. Srinivasan gently reminded Mr. Senthil Kumar DMK MP of his own Chief Minister, Mr. MK. Stalin, who recently performed the ‘River Pooja’ at the Mettur Dam while releasing the water for irrigation, and Professor Dr. Srinivasan clarified that Bhoomi Pooja has been adopted as part of Hindu traditional rituals since time immemorial, which cannot be performed by Muslim Clerics or Christian Father and Pastors because it is not in their religious tenets.

Professor Dr. Srinivasan has mocked the name ‘Anna Arivalayam,’ the DMK Party Headquarters in Chennai, by asking why the word ‘Alayam’ meaning Temple is given and why the words Church and Mosque have not been suffixed, so that they are called Anna Church and Anna Mosque, rather than Anna Arivalayam.

Professor Dr. Srinivasan brought to the forefront for discussion an important event described by Mr. LK. Advani, BJP, that occurred in England, in which the Arch-Bishop was to come and do prayers according to Christian tradition—-rather than Hindu or Muslim rituals, despite England being a Secular country—-before the dinner was formally announced. He insisted that performing Bhoomi Pooja is part of the Hindu cultural ethos.

Professor Dr. Srinivasan has brought the discourse back to the era of independent India, by explaining that Shri. Jawahar Lal Nehru reportedly asked Shri Rajaji on the eve of India getting independence, as to the rituals to be performed on the occasion of India’s independence. The pontiff or what is called Adheenam was taken from Aduthurai in Tamil Nadu and the Hindu rituals were performed, though Mr. Jawaharlal Nehru himself being an Athiest, not of a sort of the DMK pedigree, surprisingly though.

BJP General Secretary Dr. Srinivasan was unambivalent in his terms to put forth the point of his arguments on secularism straight, by bringing out the fact that a treasure trove of those holy relics of the Lord Rama’s Pattabhishekam and the battle of Kurukshetra are still maintained in the Parliament premise as a telling testament of the swearing-in ceremony of the Indian Constitution.

Professor Dr. Srinivasan, the BJP’s General Secretary, has always been a political professor, enlightening us all with his deep knowledge and brilliance in articulation. He is known for his political satire, mocking and ridiculing his political opponents such as Mr. Senthil Kumar DMK MP, who appears to be caught in a web of political controversy and has been thoroughly mocked and ridiculed in public.