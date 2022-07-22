India to face West Indies today in 1st ODI: Possible playing XI

Port of Spain: In cricket, India will face hosts West Indies in the first One Day International of the 3-match series in Port of Spain today. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the Indian ODI side while Nicholas Pooran will lead the West Indies squad.

The Team India will play 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is. The 3 ODI games will take place from July 22 to July 27. Then, the 5 T20I games will be played from July 29 to August 7.

India is currently standing third on the ICC Men’s ODI rankings while West Indies is placed ninth on the list. India and West Indies have faced each other in 136 ODIs so far. Out of these 136 games, India has won 67 whereas West Indies won 63 matches. 4 matches ended without a result.

Possible Playing XI:

India: Shikhar Dhawan ©, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidhh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Shamrah Brooks, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Gundakesh Motie