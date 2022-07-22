Masaba Gupta swears by the health advantages of White Petha Juice, and here’s how to make it at home.

Why are people so obsessed with White Petha Juice?

This winter melon, sometimes called Safed Petha, is popular in Asian nations like India, China, and Japan. This vegetable is well-known for being incredibly nutritious and having therapeutic benefits, which is possibly why Masaba Gupta, a well-known Indian fashion designer and actor, swears by it. Masaba, a well-known fitness enthusiast, makes it a point to include the juice of this white ash gourd, also known as white petha, in her diet. She doesn’t even notice that it isn’t a part of her regular routine. This drink reportedly aids in achieving an alkaline physique.

When the body is alkaline, what happens?

In life, there is a pretty straightforward rule: If you don’t take care of yourself, no one else will either! Our dietary decisions affect the type of body we will have, which in turn affects how a body functions. When the body is in an alkaline state, its pH level rises, lowering the risk of chronic diseases and enhancing general health. In general, having an alkaline body lowers your risk of getting sick.

White Petha Juice – the wonder juice

In one of her Insta posts, popular Nutritionist Loveneet Batra talked about the health benefits of Safed Petha Juice and wrote that this juice is a one-stop solution for many diseases. However, she advised that one can only benefit from this juice when it is consumed in the morning on an empty stomach.

Benefits of White Petha Juice

In her post, she went into great detail about its advantages and claimed that this straightforward juice is packed with vitamins, minerals, and dietary fibre that give you the feeling of being full and prevent cravings, which results in weight loss. Not only that, but this juice is excellent for raising the body’s alkalinity, which cools the stomach. Additionally, the white petha’s rich dietary fibre helps digestive health, therefore individuals who experience gastrointestinal problems like constipation, gas, or acidity must incorporate this drink into their daily routine. Considering that this juice is essential for boosting energy levels, it should be a regular part of the diet of anyone who frequently feels weak in the body.

How is White Petha Juice made?

Making this juice at home is quite simple. Simply peel the white petha when you have it in hand. In a basin, chop the seeds into little pieces after they have been removed. White petha should be transferred to a blender jar and thoroughly blended until smooth. Now grab a glass and press the juice from this mixture into it. The pulp and juice will separate as a result. To improve the flavour of this juice, add a little rock salt and some lemon juice. Have an empty morning every day without fail, and you will notice the change for yourself.