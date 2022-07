Indian Railways changes route of this train

New Delhi: The North Eastern Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has decided to change the route of one train. The national transporter has announced major changes to the Amritsar-Saharsa Weekly Express Train operating between Punjab and Bihar. The train now will be operate via Gorakhpur.

Train No. 14604/14603 Amritsar-Saharsa-Amritsar will be operated from Amritsar every Wednesday from August 3 and from Saharsa every Friday until further notice from August 5.

Train No. 14604 Amritsar – Saharsa Weekly Express will leave Amritsar at 1:25 pm every Wednesday from August 3 and will reach Saharsa at 7:50 pm the following day.

Train No. 14603 Saharsa – Amritsar Weekly Express will leave Saharsa at 4:55 pm every Friday from August 5 and reach Amritsar at 2:40 pm the following day.