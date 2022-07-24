President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take the oath of office on Monday, with a 21-gun salute

New Delhi: President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take the oath of office for the country’s highest constitutional post on Monday, followed by a 21-gun salute. According to the Union Home Ministry, the ceremony will take place at 10.15 a.m. on Monday in the central hall of Parliament, where Chief Justice of India N V Ramana will administer the oath of office to her.

According to the home ministry, the President-elect will take the oath of office followed by a 21-gun salute. The President will then give his speech. The outgoing President and the President-elect will arrive in Parliament in a ceremonial procession before the ceremony. The ceremony will be attended by Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament, and senior civil and military officers of the government.

After the ceremony in Parliament’s central hall, the President will leave for Rashtrapati Bhavan, where she will be greeted by an inter-services guard of honour in the forecourt and courtesies will be extended to the outgoing President. Murmu, 64, made history on Thursday by defeating Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha in a one-sided contest. She would be India’s first tribal President.

Murmu defeated Sinha by an overwhelming margin, receiving more than 64% of the valid votes cast by MPs and MLAs, who comprise the electoral college, to become the country’s 15th president. Murmu received 6,76,803 votes, while Sinha received 3,80,177 votes. She will be the first President born after the country’s independence and the youngest to hold the position. She is also the second female President.