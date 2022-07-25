Pope begins ‘penance’ trip in Canada

On Sunday, Pope Francis arrived in Canada to begin a five-day visit that will be focused on issuing an apology on behalf of the Roman Catholic Church for the abuse that indigenous children suffered in mostly-church-run residential schools.

'This is a journey of atonement. Say that's the spirit of it 'Following the departure of his flight from Rome, the pope made his customary remarks to the media.

He arrived in Edmonton in the western state of Alberta, where on Monday he would meet with indigenous peoples and visit a former residential school. In addition, he is in Quebec City and Iqaluit, the Nunavut territory's capital. Friday will see his departure.

On the papal jet, the pope expressed his desire to travel to Ukraine in an effort to help put an end to the five-month war that he has frequently condemned.

When questioned about a potential future trip to Ukraine, the pope responded, 'I have a great desire to go to Kyiv.'

The pope expressed his desire to visit Moscow and Kyiv soon after his trip to Canada in an exclusive interview with Reuters earlier this month.