European economy hit by Russian gas cut-off, Ukraine alleges Russia attacking coastal regions

In a blow to nations that have supported Ukraine, Russia said it will cut gas supplies to Europe starting on Wednesday. Meanwhile, missile attacks in Black Sea coastal regions have raised questions about whether Russia will uphold a deal to allow Ukraine to export grain.

Despite a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian port of Odesa over the weekend and a military administration spokesperson claiming another missile hit the Odesa region on Tuesday morning, the United Nations said the first ships from Ukraine may set sail in days as part of a deal reached on Friday.

The largest crisis in Europe since World War Two, now in its sixth month, is having an impact well beyond Ukraine as seen by rising oil prices and the prospect of hunger faced by millions in poorer countries.

In an effort to wean themselves from Russian energy and get ready for a potential total cutoff, European Union countries are expected to agree a weaker emergency proposal on Tuesday to reduce their gas use.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian military announced that Russian cruise missiles had struck targets in the south and that Ukrainian forces had also struck back. A missile fired from the direction of the Black Sea struck the area, according to Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for the military administration in Odesa, who did not provide any details on casualties.

According to the mayor Oleksandr Senkevich, an attack on the port infrastructure at Mykolaiv along the Black Sea coast east of Odesa destroyed it.