Ukraine receives tanks from North Macedonia as it upgrades its own military

In an effort to update its military to NATO standards, North Macedonia proposes to provide Ukraine an undefined number of Soviet-era tanks, the country’s defence ministry announced on Friday.

According to a statement from the ministry, Ukraine will receive updated tanks from the tank battalion of the western Balkan nation.

According to the statement, the government ‘has determined that a certain number of these (tank) capacities will be donated to Ukraine, in line with its demands, taking into account this circumstances and the requirements of the Ukrainian defence ministry.’

The number of tanks was not provided by the ministry, but it was stated that they belonged to the so-called third generation of main battle tanks, which were produced in the 1970s and 1980s and included composite armour and computer-stabilized firing control systems.

An ex-Yugoslav republic called North Macedonia is a member of NATO and a prospective EU member. Like other Western nations, it has already provided Ukraine with military hardware since the Russian invasion in February.