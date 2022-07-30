Commonwealth Games 2022 Updates: India bags 2 medals in weightlifting

London: The second day of 2022 Commonwealth Games held at Birmingham has been a good day for the Team India. The Indian team has won 2 medals in the men’s weightlifting.

Sanket Sargar opened the medal tally for India by winning a silver medal in men’s 55 kg weightlifting. He lifted a total of 248 kg (113 in Snatch and 135kg in C&J) to win the silver medal. Later in the day, Gururaja Poojary won a bronze medal for the country in the men’s 61 Kg weightlifting. He lifted a total of 269 KG (118kg in Snatch and 151kg in C&J).

Indian team’s update:

In squash, India’s Joshana Chinnappa edged out Megan Bestby ’11-8, 11-9, 12-10′.

In the Round of 32 of the women’s squash singles, India’s Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla lost to Aifa Azman of Malaysia by ‘7-11, 7-11, 7-11’ in.

In boxing, India’s Mohammad Hussamuddin won his opening bout against South Africa’s Amzolele Dyeyi.

Cycling: Women’s sprint team failed to qualify for the semi-finals, team India finished 7 in the qualification round.

Men’s Team Event – Sanil Shetty makes it 2-0 for India with an 11-5, 15-13, 11-6 win over Paul McCreery of Northern Ireland

In badminton, India defeated Sri Lanka by ‘5-0’ in the second group A match of the mixed team competition.