This habits may affect your sex drive

We all know that smoking is injurious to health. However, those who are addicted to it are not be able to stop smoking no matter how hard they try. Smoking causes many health problems.

Smoking affects sexual life. Cigarettes contain toxic carcinogens and mutagenic substances. Studies show that smoking reduces sperm count and also damages DNA structure in sperms.

Smoking increases the chance of lower fertility. Most men are not aware that smoking can affect their fertility. Only about 22% of men realise that smoking is a risk factor for infertility.

Smoking is an important factor in erectile dysfunction. Men who smoke are twice as likely to have erectile dysfunction. Men who do not smoke have better blood circulation and get an erection more easily.

Smoking affects the testosterone level in both men and women. Smoking cigarettes increases carbon monoxide levels in the body which inhibits the production of testosterone, ultimately bringing down the libido.

Studies show that the more a person smokes, the more it affects a man’s sperm count, it’s mobility and shape.

So stop smoking to make your sexual life more healthy and beautiful.