This Gulf country to host Arab Sailing Championship 2022

Muscat: Oman will host the Arab Sailing Championship 2022. The Arab Sailing Championship 2022 will be held from October 11-15, 2022. 14 Arab countries will participate in the event.

Also Read: Updated fuel prices for the month of August announced

Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Morocco, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Tunisia and the UAE will participate in the event. The Championship is open to Optimist, ILCA 4, ILCA 6, ILCA 7, RS:X and iQFOiL windsurfing and RS Venture para sailing. Alongside prizes for the top three sailors and countries, the best-performing countries overall will also receive prizes.