More helicopters will be sent by NASA to Mars as part of a plan to return samples.

Following the success of their maiden trip, NASA has chosen to send two additional helicopters to Mars. The mission, which NASA and the European Space Agency are carrying out, aims to bring back rocks from Mars to do advance research on the red planet. Modern laboratory tools are being used to examine the rocks that were brought back during the initial voyage. According to Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA’s science directorate, ‘we have a path forward using a revamped and novel architecture.’

The ‘Marscopter,’ a helicopter resembling Ingenuity in design, will be utilised in the forthcoming voyage alongside NASA’s Perseverance rover to Mars, according to the New York Times.

The mission’s original plan was to use an ESA-built rover to gather the rocks and return them to the rocket. Due to the limited amount of room available, they have chosen to use the helicopter instead, which will allow them to transfer the samples more effectively and without adding additional weight.

According to the NYT report, the Perseverance is still the best option for the mission, but the helicopters will offer greater backup. The most likely date for the return mission to space is 2033.

According to Zurbuchen, ‘We made our choice based on new studies and recent Mars accomplishments that allowed us to take into consideration choices that, honestly, weren’t available to us one year ago or earlier.’

With the modifications to the mission, only one lander will be required in instead of two, greatly simplifying the process. The director of NASA’s Mars Sample Return mission, Jeff Gramling, stated that all he could say at the moment was the obvious. ‘One lander is undoubtedly far less expensive than two.’