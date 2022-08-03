Meeting to examine monkeypox situation held by Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

On Tuesday, Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, gives directions to the relevant officials to take preventive steps to stop the spread of monkeypox. Speaking at a high-level meeting, he said, ‘In the wake of rising monkeypox cases, testing must be carried out at the airports.’

A person who tests positive for monkeypox must be quarantined for 21 days, under the Center’s regulations. ‘Private institutions that can provide treatment for monkeypox must be identified. Medical and para-medical staff must be trained. Public awareness must be created,’ Bommai added.

At the meeting were Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, Health Minister K Sudhakar, and other top officials. The gathering is being held in response to a Kerala death due to monkeypox.

According to Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya, eight cases of monkeypox have been reported in India thus far, and a national task force has been formed to monitor the progress of diagnostics and vaccines. This is the third case of the viral disease to be reported in the nation’s capital, Delhi, on Tuesday.