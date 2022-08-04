Motorola launches Moto G32: Specifications and price

Mumbai: American consumer electronics and telecommunications company, Motorola launched a new smartphone named Moto G32. The smartphone is available in select European markets starting from EUR 209.99 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the 4G RAM + 128GB storage variant. It comes in Mineral Gray and Satin Silver colours. The handset will be available in Latin American and Indian markets soon.

Moto G32 sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with Adreno 610 GPU. The smartphone runs on Android 12.

Also Read: Sony launches LinkBuds WF-L900 true wireless earphones in India: Price and features

It is also equipped with dual stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos. The handset features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a16-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.