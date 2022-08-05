COVID-19: Country claims to have recovered all fever patients

North Korean state media KCNA reported on Friday that all of its fever patients had recovered. This is the country’s first such claim since a coronavirus outbreak in a country that has long claimed that the pandemic has not reached its shores.

‘There were no fever cases from 6 p.m. on August 3 to 6 p.m. on August 4. There hasn’t been a fever in a week. Strong control and command over anti-epidemic policies are consistently maintained amid activities to strengthen the current quarantine situation and prevent the outbreak and spread of infections across the country,’ Ryu Yong Chol, an official at the State Emergency Epidemic Prevention Headquarters, was quoted by Reuters as saying.

According to the state media, the ‘anti-epidemic situation…has entered a definite phase of stability’. The country, on the other hand, intends to ‘redouble efforts to maintain perfection in the execution of state anti-epidemic policies’. According to North Korea, approximately 4.77 million fever patients have fully recovered, while 74 people have died since late April. There have also been no new fever cases reported since July 30. The country, however, has never confirmed the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

North Korea will also work to strengthen monitoring of new COVID-19 sub-variants and quickly mobilise medical workers in the event of a crisis, according to KCNA. The World Health Organization (WHO) has been concerned about the COVID-19 situation in the isolated country because concrete data has never been shared with the rest of the world.