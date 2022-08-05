Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end with gains

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices settled higher. The Reserve Bank of India’s decision to hike the rep rate has supported the domestic benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex gained by 89.13 points, or 0.15% to 58,387.93. NSE Nifty settled at 17,397.50, up by 15.50, or 0.09%.The top gainers in the market were UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Infosys, Wipro and Axis Bank. The top losers in the market were Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Reliance Industries and IndusInd Bank.