DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end with gains

Aug 5, 2022, 04:53 pm IST

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices settled higher. The Reserve Bank of India’s decision to hike the rep rate has supported the domestic benchmark indices.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price slips down 

BSE Sensex gained by  89.13 points, or 0.15% to 58,387.93. NSE Nifty settled  at 17,397.50, up by 15.50, or 0.09%.The top gainers in the market were UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Infosys, Wipro and Axis Bank. The top losers in the market  were Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Reliance Industries and IndusInd Bank.

 

 

Tags
shortlink
Aug 5, 2022, 04:53 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button