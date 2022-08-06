Former IAS officer in Pune sentenced to five years in prison for sexual assault

Maruti Hari Sawant, a former member of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), was sentenced to five years in prison on Saturday for raping a 13-year-old girl and sexually assaulting three other girls in March 2015. He also received a 10 lakh rupee fine.

In accordance with sections 376, 354, and 606 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 4, 6, and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, the incident occurred in March 2015, and a police report was filed at the Sinhagad police station.

Officials said that Sawant lived in a flat in Shivajinagar with his family and regularly visited his father-in-law’s residence law’s close to a school in Hingne Khurd, where the assaults occurred. Many schoolgirls showed up to the playground to play.

Sawant used to entice them there by presenting them with cookies and chocolates. He would then take them to his father-in-law’s apartment, law’s force them to watch sexual images on his computer, and assault them sexually. The girls reported the assaults to their school counsellor. The counsellor and the parents went to the police and reported something. 3,500 obscene videos were taken from his computer by the police during the search of his home; they were later presented to the court.

Pratap Pardeshi, a special public prosecutor, presented the prosecution’s case. As the director general of the Maharashtra Council of Agriculture Education and Research (MCAER), Sawant was an IAS official from the 1998 batch who had been promoted. The government banned him after the incident came to light.