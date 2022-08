On Sunday, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement (PIJ) claimed that one of its top armed commanders had been killed during an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip.

The commander of the southern part of the Gaza Strip and member of the security council, Khaled Mansour, was killed by an Israeli air strike on Saturday, according to a statement from the Al-Quds Brigades (Jerusalem Brigades), which was released.

The organization’s armed wing is called Al-Quds Brigades.