Deadly pool found at Red Sea’s bottom that has the ability to kill or even pickle living things

Researchers at the University of Miami have discovered a deadly pool at the bottom of the Red Sea that is fatal to swimmers. The report claims that the brine lake, which was discovered 1.7 kilometres below the surface, was detected using a remotely operated underwater vehicle. The fatal pool was located by the scientists in the final five minutes of their ten-hour dive.

A brine pool, according to the researchers, is a depression in the seafloor that is filled with saltier-than-average chemical components and highly concentrated salt water. They asserted that these subterranean ponds have the ability to pickle living things, shock them, or even kill them.

According to the primary researcher, the discovery of such pools could help us comprehend how the planet’s oceans first formed. He went on to say that the brine pools are diverse and host to many different bacteria. He emphasised the importance of these findings in figuring out whether life is possible on other planets with similarly hostile circumstances.

This is not the first brine pool that scientists have discovered, according to the New York Post. Over the preceding 30 years, oceanographers have found a ‘few dozen’ of the deadly pools in the Red Sea, Mediterranean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico.