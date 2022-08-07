SSLV mission launches, carrying AzaadiSAT designed by girl students

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) launched the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle – Developmental Flight 1 (SSLV-D1) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday.

The rocket stands 34 metres tall and weighs 120 tonnes. It is carrying AzaadiSAT, which was built by female students. The rocket launch countdown began on Sunday at 2:26 a.m. (local time). SSLV will launch satellites EOS-02 and AzaadiSAT into low-Earth orbit, according to ISRO.

According to reports, AzaadiSAT is carrying 75 payloads to commemorate India’s 75th anniversary of independence. ISRO stated that the AzaadiSAT, which weighs around 50 grammes and was built by girl students from rural areas across the country, has been integrated into ‘Space Kidz India.’

It is ISRO’s third satellite launch of the year, following the successful PSLV-C53 mission in June. ISRO launched the PSLV-C52/EOS-04 mission with the earth observation satellite EOS-04 in February. SSLV, according to ISRO, ensures quick turn-around time and flexibility in accommodating multiple satellites.