Biden examines flood damage in eastern Kentucky.

Joe Biden, the President of the United States, arrived in eastern Kentucky on Monday to assess the damage caused by the severe flooding that destroyed homes and automobiles and left at least 37 people dead last week.

According to the White House, Biden and Jill Biden will visit families who have been affected by the disaster alongside Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear before taking part in a briefing on the emergency response efforts in Lost Creek.

After the briefing, the couple will meet with the affected families, and then Biden will speak.

Extreme heat descended upon the area after days of nonstop rain as families struggled to recover from the flooding.

As the waters began to recede and the inaccessible areas became more accessible, the laborious task of cleaning up and rebuilding began last Wednesday. Homes upended from their foundations, mountains of muddy debris, and upturned vehicles were all common sights.

Survivors described the terrifying experience of escaping the rapidly rising water with little more than their lives. They were gathered at temporary shelters in the affected area.

Beshear stated last week that about 400 members of the Kentucky National Guard dispersed to deliver hundreds of cases of water and help with the recovery effort.