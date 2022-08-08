Commonwealth Games 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal wins gold medal for India

London: India added 1 more gold medal to its kitty at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. Achanta Sharath Kamal won gold medal for the country in the table-tennis men’s singles. Achanta Sharath Kamal defeated Liam Pitchford of England in the finals by ‘11-13, 11-7, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8’.

This is his second gold medal in the men’s singles and it came after 16 years. He won the first gold medal in the 2006 edition in Melbourne.

Achanta Sharath Kamal had already won 2 golds in the team and mixed doubles event alongside Sreeja Akula. Thus he increased his personal tally at the Commonwealth games to 13. He had appeared in 5 Commonwealth Games.