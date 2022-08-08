Commonwealth Games 2022: Full schedule of Team India

London: The 10th day of ongoing Commonwealth Games turned to be a good day for the Indian players. Indian players added 15 more medals including 5 gold to the kitty on the day 10. India is currently in 5th position in the medals tally.

Here is the full schedule of Indian team:

(All timings in IST)

BADMINTON:

1:20 pm – Women’s singles gold medal match: PV Sindhu

2:10 pm – Men’s singles gold medal match: Lakshya Sen

3:00 pm – Men’s doubles gold medal match: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty

HOCKEY:

5:00 pm – Men’s Gold Medal Match: India vs Australia

TABLE TENNIS

3:35 pm – Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match: G Sathiyan

4:25 pm – Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal