Commonwealth Games 2022: Full schedule of Team India

London: The 10th day of ongoing Commonwealth Games turned to be a good day for the Indian players. Indian players added 15 more medals including 5 gold to the kitty on the day 10. India is currently in 5th position in the medals tally.
Here is the full schedule of Indian team:
(All timings in IST)
BADMINTON:
1:20 pm – Women’s singles gold medal match: PV Sindhu
2:10 pm – Men’s singles gold medal match: Lakshya Sen
3:00 pm – Men’s doubles gold medal match: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty
HOCKEY:
5:00 pm – Men’s Gold Medal Match: India vs Australia
TABLE TENNIS
3:35 pm – Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match: G Sathiyan
4:25 pm – Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal
