CWG 2022: In a thrilling final, Australia beat India by 9 runs to win maiden gold

Birmingham: World champions Australia beat Indian women’s cricket team by nine runs in a thriller to win the gold medal in the women’s cricket event in the Edgbaston Stadium, at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday. India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur played a brave knock of 65 runs but was unable to save India from the hands of defeat as Australia won the match by nine runs to clinch the Commonwealth title.

Batting first, Australia scored 161 for 8 in 20 overs with Beth Mooney scoring 61 off 41 balls while Renuka Singh taking 2 for 25. In reply, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur smashed 65 off 43 balls but India’s lower-order caved in meekly to get all out for 152 in 19.3 overs. India were bowled out for 152 and had to settle for the silver medal in their maiden Commonwealth Games campaign.

For India, Harmanpreet Kaur smashed 65 runs, while Jemimah Rodrigues played a great knock of 33 runs. For Australia, Ashleigh Gardner bagged 3 wickets while Megan Schutt scalped two. The Southern Stars took the last five wickets for 13 runs. Spinner Ashleigh Gardner was the most successful bowler with 3 for 16.

Brief scores: Australia 161/8 (Beth Mooney 61, Renuka Singh 2/25, Sneh Rana 2/38) bt India 152 in 19.3 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 65, Ashleigh Gardner 3/16)