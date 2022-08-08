Despite opposition, Spanish government insists on its energy conservation plan.

Despite calls from the opposition and regional leaders for it to be altered or abandoned out of concern that it might harm tourism, the Spanish government declared on Monday that an energy-saving plan approved last week will not be delayed and is mandatory.

According to Energy Minister Teresa Ribera, the plan, which will fully go into effect on Wednesday and calls for air conditioning to be turned down in hotels, restaurants, and stores as well as lighting restrictions, will reduce Spain’s energy consumption by 4% to 5%.

EU nations decided last month to voluntarily cut their gas consumption by 15% in order to get ready for the Russian supply to be cut off. The target can be lowered to 7 percent for nations like Spain that claim they have limited capacity to export gas to EU neighbours.

While regions could submit ‘new and concrete’ suggestions for changes to the plan before August 31, according to Ribera, there was no turning back.

‘The royal order is currently in effect. We cannot put it off ‘she stated following a virtual meeting with the 17 regional energy ministers.

The plan, according to regions controlled by the right-wing opposition People’s Party (PP), was too onerous on their economies, including Madrid. The fact that regional authorities will be in charge of enforcing it raises the possibility that they could scuttle it in Spain, which is highly decentralised.