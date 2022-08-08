Happy birthday Fahadh Faasil: Acting gap, kissing record, and more!

Fahadh Faasil is a name that needs no introduction. With his roles, outstanding performances, films, and many other reasons, the actor has carved a niche in the industry. But did you know Faasil took a break from acting to further his education in the United States? No, it’s not interesting! So, in honor of his birthday, we’ve compiled a list of lesser-known and more interesting facts about the ‘Pushpa’ actor’s life. Continue reading to learn more!

A 7-year pause;

After his debut film was a flop, Fahadh took a 7-year break and moved to the United States to finish his higher education. Fahadh earned his MA in philosophy from the University of Miami.

Kerela Cafe;

Fahadh made a stunning comeback seven years after his debut film. In 2009, he appeared in the anthology film ‘Kerela Cafe,’ which was directed by a group of ten directors. Fahadh appeared in the short film ‘Mrityunjayam’ as an investigative journalist working on a story about an old ancestral Kerala house. His performance was lauded by critics and adored by the audience.

Failed debut;

Fahadh Fazil made his film debut in 2002 with the film ‘Kaiyethum Doorath,’ directed by his father, Fazil, a well-known Malayalam filmmaker. Despite the big launch, the film bombed at the box office.

Who is Fafa?

We all know that Fahadh Faasil’s family affectionately refers to him as Shanu, but he also has a nickname given to him by his friends, Fafa.

His father wants him to be a director;

Fahadh comes from a wealthy family; his father is a well-known Malayalam film director who wanted his son to pursue directing instead of acting, but the ‘Pushpa’ actor preferred acting and proved his talent in every film he appeared in.

Longest kiss ever!

Yes, his film ‘Chappa Kurishu’ holds the record for the longest kiss in Malayalam cinema history. According to reports, the scene in Sameer Thahir’s film was filmed on Fahaadh and Remya Nambeesan and lasted two minutes.