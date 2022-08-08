India Meteorological Department warns of heavy rain and flash floods in these states for next 3 days

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rain and flash floods in central India and west coast over next 3 days. The national weather agency informed that a low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression and move west-northwestwards across Odisha and Chhattisgarh. This will cause heavy rainfall of more than 200 mm in central India and the west coast.

IMD has issued a flash flood warning for Odisha. IMD issued a red alert in Telangana and Maharashtra for Monday, and orange alert for all of central and western India, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Maharashtra, for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal wins gold medal for India

The agency also updated that rainfall will lessen over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Gangetic West Bengal because the depression is expected to move over Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.