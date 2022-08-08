Indian Railways short-terminates trains on this route

New Delhi: The North Western Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has decided to short-terminate the train services between Dholipal-Hanumangarh stations. These stations are part of the Sri Ganganagar-Hanumangarh Rail Section of the Bikaner Division.

The railway is adding RCC boxes in the Dholipal-Hanumangarh stations. Due to this trains operating between Dholipal-Hanumangarh stations will temporarily terminate their operations. A few trains will remain cancelled and others will be rescheduled.

Cancelled Train:

Train number 04769 between Hanumangarh-Sriganganagar will remain cancelled on August 8.

Partially Cancelled:

Train No. 16601, the Firozpur-Hanumangarh train service, will leave from Firozpur on August 8. The train service will operate till Sri Ganganagar station. It will be partially cancelled between Sri Ganganagar-Hanumangarh.

Train No. 14602, Hanumangarh – Firozpur rail service will depart from Sriganganagar station and will remain cancelled between Hanumangarh-Sriganganagar.

Train No. 04768, Sri Ganganagar – Hanumangarh Special train will depart from Sri Ganganagar at 12.10 hrs on August 8 instead of its scheduled time of 11.25 hrs.