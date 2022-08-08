Jamia University student radicalized by IS-linked woman on the run; Report

Mohsin Ahmad, a Jamia Millia Islamia University student arrested on Saturday for allegedly raising funds for the Islamic State (ISIS), is merely an agent of his ‘master’ who radicalised him to work for the terror outfit, News18 has learned.

Top sources close to the operation told News18 that intelligence agencies provided information to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which later arrested Ahmad from Batla house with the assistance of local police. According to sources, Ahmad’s’master’ is a female operator whose husband is in jail and used to work for ISIS. She radicalised Ahmad to raise funds for ISIS and radicalised youth to work with him, they added.

‘Mohsin Ahmad is a technically sound student at Jamia Millia University’. He was in contact with a female in South India. The woman’s husband is in prison, but she is running a racket for ISIS in India. For the last few months, the woman has been under the radar of intelligence agencies. ‘ She is on the run,’ sources told News18. Sources also confirmed that Ahmad was in contact with a few people in the Maldives and Pakistan.

He was radicalising other students to join his mission and raise funds for it. ‘ Because he was technologically savvy, he was duped into sending money to different countries via cryptocurrency. ‘ He used to convert funds into cryptocurrency and send them to different countries. He was also a member of several WhatsApp groups that are now under investigation. It is suspected that more students are being radicalised to work for ISIS,’ sources added.

A search party arrested the accused, who is originally from Patna, Bihar, on Saturday at his Batla House residence. ‘On the 6th of August, the NIA searched the residence of accused Mohsin Ahmad, who is currently residing in Japani Gali, Jogabai Extention, Batla House, New Delhi and a permanent resident of Patna, Bihar, and subsequently arrested him in the case pertaining to online and on-ground activities of the proscribed terrorist organization ISIS,’ an NIA spokesperson said.

‘The arrested accused is a radicalised and active member of the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS. He was arrested for his involvement in the collection of funds for ISIS from sympathisers in India and abroad. He was also sending these funds to Syria and other places in the form of cryptocurrency in order to further ISIS’s activities,’ the spokesperson added. The agency had requested that the accused be held in custody for seven days in order to transport him to various locations necessary for the investigation.

On July 31, the anti-terror agency searched 13 suspected persons’ homes in six states: Bhopal and Raisen in Madhya Pradesh, Bharuch, Surat, Navsari, and Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Arariya in Bihar, and Bhatkal and Tumkur City in Karnataka,; Kolhapur and Nanded in Maharashtra and Deoband in Uttar Pradesh.