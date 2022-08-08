Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ screened at Parliament

The biographical drama ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ starring actor-director R. Madhavan received positive reviews in Parliament on August 5.

‘It was quite a humbling experience. I was proud and nervous at the same time. You have to realise this isn’t a common occurrence and I still cannot believe it happened. And of course, I am eternally grateful that the film was so well received’, director-actor Madhavan said.

R. Madhavan made his directorial debut in 2022 with this film which he wrote, produced, and directed. The film portrays the life of Nambi Narayanan, a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organization.

‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ was released on June 1. The film was shot in Georgia, Serbia, Canada, France, and India. Suriya and Shah Rukh Khan appeared in the movie as cameos. It was released in six different languages: Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.