Stock Market: Equity indices end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher on Monday. The gains in the automobile stocks, sustained foreign fund inflows and easing crude oil prices supported the domestic benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex climbed 465.14 points or 0.80% to finish at 58,853.07. NSE Nifty gained 127.60 points or 0.73% to end at 17,525.10. Both the benchmark indexes on Friday had logged their third straight weekly gain, advancing 1.4% each.

The top gainers in the market were Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC, Dr Reddy’s, IndusInd Bank and Reliance Industries. The top losers in the market wereState Bank of India, UltraTech Cement, Nestle, Wipro and Power Grid.