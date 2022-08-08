‘Stop using the language of rapists’: Women’s commission lashes out at Rajasthan CM Gehlot

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women slammed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday, over his remarks on rapes in the country, saying that the Rajasthan Chief Minister should stop using the language of rapists. The DCW’s note came in wake of the western state chief’s remark where he held the centre accountable for the law against the rapists and had said that after the law to hang the rape accused came into force, the incidents of murder after rape have increased across the country.

The DCW cautioned Ashok Gehlot and said that his statements on Nirbhaya were insensitive and hurt the sentiments of rape victims. ‘Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot should stop using the language of rapists, the way he made fun of Nirbhaya has hurt the sentiment of rape victims. We struggled a lot to bring the law that rapists of small children be hanged’, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal told ANI.

Swati Maliwal also stressed that the minister should implement law stringently in his home state as Rajasthan had numerous rape cases on the fore. ‘Instead of making such useless remarks, it’s the responsibility of CM Ashok Gehlot to implement the law stringently as Rajasthan itself witnesses a lot of rape cases’, she added.

During the demonstration by Congress against the Central government over price rise and unemployment on Friday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that after the law to hang the rape accused came into force, the incidents of murder after rape have increased across the country. He further said that ‘after the Nirbhaya case, the demand to hang the accused gained momentum and after that, the law came into force. Since then, there has been an increase in the cases of murder of women after rape’. ‘Due to the law on the hanging of culprits after the Nirbhaya case, the incidents of murder after rape have increased. This is a dangerous trend being seen in the country’, the Rajasthan CM said.

Ashok Gehlot had claimed that the trend of murder after rape has reached an alarming level across the country. ‘The rapist feels that the victim will become a witness against the accused. In such a situation, the accused finds it right to kill the victim. The reports that are coming from all over the country show a very dangerous trend. The situation in the country is not good’, he added.