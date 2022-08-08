Turkey provides ‘a warehouse and bridge’ for the trade of metals with Russia

The chairman of an industry association claimed that increased interest from Russian and EU businesses looking to sell to Russia via Turkey has offered the Turkish metals sector an opportunity to act as ‘warehouse and bridge’ as a result of Western sanctions.

Since Russia’s launching of what it considers a ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine on February 24, the West, especially Britain and European Union nations, have slapped sanctions on Russian elites, banks, and critical sectors.

The demand for Turkish goods in Russia had increased to the point where it could no longer be supplied by European businesses, according to Cetin Tecdelioglu, head of the Istanbul Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals Exporters’ Association (IDDMIB). Additionally, Turkish companies had received inquiries from European businesses about supplying Russia through Turkey.

‘Russia purchases from us what it can’t get from France, Germany, or Italy. Separately, several EU businesses intend to sell their wares to Russia through Turkey,’ he told journalists on Friday.