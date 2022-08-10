Republican governorships in Wisconsin and Minnesota go to abortion opponents.

Republican voters in Wisconsin and Minnesota nominated abortion opponents for governor on Tuesday, ensuring that the issue will be central to two of the most high-profile races in November’s general election.

According to Edison Research, Republican construction magnate Tim Michels will face Democratic Governor Tony Evers in Wisconsin, while former Republican state Senator Scott Jensen will face Democratic Governor Tim Walz in Minnesota.

Former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Michels, along with millions of dollars in campaign spending from Michels’ personal wealth, helped propel him past Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. Kleefisch, once considered the favourite, had the support of key establishment Republicans, including Trump’s estranged former vice president, Mike Pence.

Michels has falsely claimed that Trump won the state’s 2020 election rather than Democratic Vice President Joe Biden, echoing the former president’s claims. He has also promised to enforce a 19th-century abortion ban that went into effect after the United States Supreme Court overturned a nationwide right to the procedure in June.

If elected, Michels could use a Republican-majority legislature to impose new abortion restrictions. Democratic incumbent Tony Evers and his administration have sued to overturn the 1849 law, promising not to prosecute doctors who break it.