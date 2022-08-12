75 years of independence: List of Monuments related to India’s freedom struggle

Some locations come to mind right away when we think of our Independence Movement, while others are only vaguely remembered. Here are a few of these lesser-known locations from the nation.

Sabarmati Ashram

For Indians, the Sabarmati Ashram, also known as the Gandhi Ashram, is a sacred location because it was here that the Mahatma lived and founded various well-known movements for the country’s independence. The Dandi March is the most well-known of these. One can practically sense Mahatma Gandhi’s presence at the Gandhi Ashram, which is tucked away near the banks of the River Sabarmati. Here is a museum that chronicles the Mahatma’s life and times. There is a very vibrant and touching Sound & Light Show in the evenings which must be experienced.

Mani Bhavan

Mani Bhavan in Mumbai’s Gamdevi neighbourhood is another well-known location associated with the Indian liberation struggle. Mahatma Gandhi lived here from 1917 to 1934, during the tumultuous 17 years of India’s freedom movement, and it is now a museum honouring the Father of the Nation.