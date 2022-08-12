Reserve Bank of India’s data shows 14.5% surge in bank credit

Mumbai: Data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revealed that the bank credit surge by 14.5% year-on-year as on July 29. The outstanding loans given by banks stood at Rs 123.69 trillion on July 29. It was at Rs 108.00 trillion during July 2021.

The bank deposits were at Rs 169.72 trillion. It shows a gain of 9.1% cent year-on-year. The bank deposits were at Rs 155.49 trillion in July last year.