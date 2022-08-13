Commodity Market: Gold price surge for second day in a row

Mumbai: Gold price surged for second day in a row. In the Kerala market, sovereign gold is trading at Rs 38,520, higher by Rs 320 per 8 gram. Yesterday, price of the yellow metal gained by Rs 320 per 8 gram. Thus, the price of gold climbed by Rs 640 per 8 gram in last two days. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4815.

24-carat and 22-carat yellow metal were trading at Rs 52,240 and Rs 47,900 per 10 gm in Delhi.In Mumbai and Kolkata, 24-carat gold was selling for Rs 52,090 per 10 gram, while 22-carat gold was selling for Rs 47,750.