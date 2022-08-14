Is Monkey Pox is a sexually transmitted disease, know what experts say

Monkey Pox is a viral disease that is transmitted to humans from animals. There is a lot of misinformation about monkeypox, including that it is a sexually transmitted infection (STI). Some claim that monkeypox is a sexually transmitted disease.

But health experts made it clear that is not an STI. Monkey Pox is transmitted through skin-to-skin contact between two or more people. Sexually transmitted infections are mainly transmitted through sexual contact. STIs are transmitted through the mouth, vagina, or anus. Monkeypox can be contracted without having sex with someone.

As per US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Monkey Pox can also be transmitted through saliva or through the placenta from a pregnant person to the fetus. The CDC is studying whether it is spread through semen or vaginal secretions.