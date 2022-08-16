One arrested after Mumbai Police seize drugs worth over Rs 1,000 crore

A drug manufacturing facility in the Gujarat district of Bharuch’s Ankleshwar was busted by the Worli branch of the Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC), which also seized 513 kg of the drug mephedrone (MD).

On the foreign market, the drugs that were seized are worth a total of Rs 1,026 crore. An accused who was involved in the production of the drugs has been taken into custody.

The same gang’s MD was earlier found by Mumbai police at a godown in Maharashtra’s Nalasopara, valued at Rs 1,403 crore. Seven accused have been taken into custody and a total of about Rs 2,046 crore worth of MD has been seized so far.