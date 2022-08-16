PM Modi uses paper notes instead of teleprompter for his 82 minute I-Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi eschewed the teleprompter in favour of handwritten notes for his 75th Independence Day speech to the country. This was the seventh Independence Day that the prime minister had spoken to the populace from the Red Fort ramparts.

PM Modi covered a variety of topics in his 82-minute address, including the nation’s unacknowledged heroes, panchpran, naari shakti, corruption and family dynasties.

Modi’s decision to use handwritten notes comes after a previous incident in January in which he was criticised for pausing mid-sentence due to a purported teleprompter problem. Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted a jab at the PM, ‘Even the teleprompter could not take so many lies’.

A teleprompter usually referred to as an autocue, is a display tool that aids in reading speech or script. It is frequently used in television newsrooms. Its screen is positioned just below the presenter’s video camera, which is where they read the script.

An operator who pays close attention to the speaker and keeps up with them while they talk controls the pace of speech. The operator stops the text when the speaker pauses his address. It can only be seen by the operator and the speaker.