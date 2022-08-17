Hyper sexuality may hurt your love life, know ways to overcome sex addiction

Is it healthy for a person to dwell on sex and think about it all the time? If you have sexual thoughts like this without control and think about sex and masturbation, it is hyper sexuality or sex addiction.

Sex addiction or hyper sexuality is described as a compulsive need to perform sexual acts in order to achieve the kind of ‘fix’ that a person with alcohol use disorder gets from a drink or someone with opiate use disorder gets from using opiates. Sex addiction should not be confused with disorders such as pedophilia or bestiality.

It is believed that a person with sex addiction will seek out multiple sex partners, as a compulsive need to masturbate, view pornography, or be in sexually stimulating situations. Showing nudity in public, talking obscenely and watching porn movies excessively are all also the symptoms of sex addiction.

Sex addiction can be highly dangerous and result in considerable difficulties with relationships. Like drug or alcohol dependence, it has the potential to negatively impact a person’s physical and mental health, personal relationships, quality of life, and safety. A person with sex addiction may significantly alter their life and activities in order to perform sexual acts multiple times a day and are reportedly unable to control their behavior, despite severe negative consequences.

If a person experiencing these problems is not able to change it, it becomes difficult to lead a normal life. It is essential that such people consult a doctor without waiting. One-on-one therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, eye movement desensitization, psychodynamic therapy, group therapy, support groups, counseling etc are used to cure this. Help from a psychiatrist, sex therapist and clinical psychologist should be sought for overcoming sex addiction. Excessive sex drive should be controlled without letting it subjugate the normal life.